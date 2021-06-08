Local

Pfizer

Fire at Pfizer's Andover Facility Did Not Affect Production of Vaccine

The fire in a generator at Pfizer’s Andover plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Image

A fire at a Pfizer facility in Massachusetts that makes the coronavirus vaccine did not disrupt production, the company said.

The fire in a generator at Pfizer’s Andover plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to an emailed statement from fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

“Upon arrival, crews located fire showing from Building D within the complex and began an initial attack on the building that housed the generator,” the statement said.

The fire was contained to the building and was knocked down by about 12:30 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene to monitor hot spots in the ductwork.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with dehydration.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“No operational or environmental impacts occurred,” Pfizer said in a statement. “Production of our COVID-19 vaccine will not be impacted.”

