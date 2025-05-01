Fire at Rhode Island gun club was accidential, fire investigators say

A fire that destroyed a gun club in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, early Tuesday was accidental, NBC affiliate WJAR reports.
The Sayles Hill Rod & Gun Club on Sayles Hill Road burned down when flames broke out Tuesday morning, the building a total loss.
According to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started on the deck of the main entry. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and that it was caused by cigarette butts that were smoldering in a can.
Members took to social media to express their heartbreak over the damage.
No injuries have been reported.