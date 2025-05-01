Rhode Island

Fire at Rhode Island gun club was accidential, fire investigators say

Fire investigators believe the fire w caused by cigarette butts that were smoldering in a can on a deck

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR via Chime In

A fire that destroyed a gun club in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, early Tuesday was accidental, NBC affiliate WJAR reports.

The Sayles Hill Rod & Gun Club on Sayles Hill Road burned down when flames broke out Tuesday morning, the building a total loss.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started on the deck of the main entry. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and that it was caused by cigarette butts that were smoldering in a can.

Members took to social media to express their heartbreak over the damage.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No injuries have been reported.

More Rhode Island news

Housing Apr 29

Mass., Conn. & RI get failing grades on housing report card

Rhode Island Apr 29

Massive fire rips through Rhode Island gun club

Rhode Island Apr 28

Rhode Island police officer shoots man who drove at him

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us