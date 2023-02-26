Local

Firefighter Hurt, 15 People Displaced After Fire Spreads Among Roxbury Triple-Deckers

Flames broke out at 41 Quincy Street and spread to 43 and 45 Quincy Street, the Boston Fire Department said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston firefighters were battling an aggressive fire Sunday night at a triple decker in the city's Roxbury neighborhood that had spread to at least two nearby homes, injuring one firefighter and displacing 15 people, including two children.

The Boston Fire Department said they were called to 41 Quincy Street where they encountered heavy fire that extended to both 43 and 45 Quincy Street.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene to help battle the blaze, which was on all three floors of the original home.

The flames quickly spread to the adjacent structure due to the close proximity of the buildings and the high volume of fire, the fire department said. The heavy fire has since been knocked down.

Deputy Chief M. Hockings said 13 adults and two children were displaced from two buildings. The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene to assist with emergency placedment.

The chief added that one firefighter was injured. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately known.

There was no word on a possible cause.

