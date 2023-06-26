Fire behind Hannaford in Manchester, NH was intentionally set, officials say

A fire reported behind a Hannaford store in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night was intentionally set, according to fire officials.

Manchester fire officials said they were called to the area behind Hannaford on Hanover Street at 10:06 p.m. Sunday.

As firefighters were on their way to the scene, an additional call came in reporting a possible building fire at the end of Woodland Avenue, which runs behind the Hannaford building, and additional crews were then sent to the scene.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found an outside fire up against the building, extending to the roof. Crews advanced two hand lines to quickly contain and extinguish the fire and opened up a portion of the roof to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes of the initial call.

Fire officials said the blaze is being classified as "incendiary in nature," meaning they think it was intentionally set.

The fire caused about $15,000 in damage.