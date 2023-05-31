Fire Breaks Out at Charlestown Recycling Plant

A firefighter and a worker were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a recycling plant in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston, according to city fire officials.

The Boston Fire Department responded late Tuesday night to the recycling plant — located in the Bunker Hill Industrial Park — where heavy black smoke was seen coming from the structure.

Detail companies will remain on scene at the recycling plant in Charlestown overhauling the massive amount of debris and putting out hot spots. 1 Firefighter and 1 worker were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/PxARza0Zbh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

Crews had to cut holes through the walls to access the fire.

By about 10 minutes before midnight, firefighters had knocked down the main body of the fire, but were still working the scene.

Crews were still on scene as of 3 a.m., working on overhauling the "massive" amount of debris, and putting out hot spots.

Companies have knocked down the main body of fire from above, as they continue to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/UBkOmjX3NS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

The firefighter and worker were transported by Boston EMS, and had minor injuries, officials added.

Additional details, such as the possible cause of the fire, have not been released.