A fire broke out Saturday at coffee shop in the Assembly Row neighborhood of Somerville, sending clouds of smoke into the air.

Firefighters responded to Caffe Nero for the fire, where photos show large flames coming out of the top of the building and smoke billowing into the sky.

Information from emergency crews is still limited, and there's no word on what may have sparked the fire.