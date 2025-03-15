Fire breaks out at Gloucester Market Basket

A fire broke out Friday night at a Market Basket store in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The Gloucester Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. reporting a fire at the supermarket on Gloucester Crossing Road.

The fire was knocked down by around 9 p.m., officials said, but people were asked to avoid the area as crews remain on the scene.

Massachusetts State Police working with the fire marshal's office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No further details were immediately available.