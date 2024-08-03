Boston

Fire breaks out at Hyde Park home; 2 Boston firefighters taken to hospital

The Boston Fire Department responded to River Street early Saturday morning for fire on the 1st and 2nd floors of a home there

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire Department/X

A fire broke out early Saturday morning at a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, sending two firefighters to the hospital.

The Boston Fire Department says the fire spread on the first and second floors at 1832 River Street. Photos posted to X around 5 a.m. show flames shooting through the roof.

Two firefighters were transported by Boston EMS. Further details were not immediately shared.

Four residents were displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.


Fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.

