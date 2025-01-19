Massachusetts

Fire breaks out at Lowell home

Lowell firefighters were on scene at 32 Ennell Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, Saturday night.

Initial information was limited, but crews responded to 32 Ennell Street, where a ladder truck and several firefighters were on scene.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Lowell Police and Fire for more information.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLowell
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us