Fire breaks out at Lowell home

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, Saturday night.
Initial information was limited, but crews responded to 32 Ennell Street, where a ladder truck and several firefighters were on scene.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to Lowell Police and Fire for more information.
