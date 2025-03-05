Sudbury

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Sudbury

Firefighters confronted a blaze at the Lotus Blossom restaurant on Route 20 overnight

By Thea DiGiammerino

Sudbury Fire Department

Firefighters knocked down a kitchen fire at a restaurant in Sudbury, Massachusetts, early Wednesday.

Fire Chief Timothy Choate said the alarm went off at Lotus Blossom on Route 20 around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the building. They make their way in and found the fire in the kitchen area.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly. No one was hurt.

The road was shut down for about an hour for the response.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sudbury Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office

More details were not immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

Boston 1 hour ago

Watch live: Mayor Wu testifies before Congress in sanctuary cities hearing

Karen Read 2 hours ago

Live updates: Karen Read to appear in federal, superior court Wednesday

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Woman shot to death in New Bedford, homicide investigation underway

This article tagged under:

Sudbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us