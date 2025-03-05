Fire breaks out at restaurant in Sudbury

Firefighters knocked down a kitchen fire at a restaurant in Sudbury, Massachusetts, early Wednesday.

Fire Chief Timothy Choate said the alarm went off at Lotus Blossom on Route 20 around 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the back of the building. They make their way in and found the fire in the kitchen area.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly. No one was hurt.

The road was shut down for about an hour for the response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sudbury Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office

More details were not immediately available.