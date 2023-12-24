Fire breaks out at Roxbury housing complex

A fire broke out Sunday evening at a housing complex in the Roxbury section of Boston.

Boston fire crews responded to a six-family duplex at 20 Rockville Park, where first responders were able to attack the flames and contain them to the second floor, according to a post on social media by Boston fire.

No one was reported hurt in the fire.

One person was displaced.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.