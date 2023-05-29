Fire Breaks Out at Triple-Decker Apartment Building in Manchester

Multiple people are without a home after a large fire broke out Monday night at a triple-decker apartment building in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Fire Department said it responded to Brook Street just after 4 p.m. and at one point ordered all firefighters out of the five-unit building.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the blaze started on the back porch of the third floor, with the cause the result of improperly disposed of smoking materials.

The third floor and attic are a total loss, the fire department said. The first and second floods sustained smoke and water damage.