Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

Fire Breaks Out at Triple-Decker in Somerville, Displaces 10

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out Thursday morning at a triple-decker home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had been able to knock down the heavy fire at the home on Central Street.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the building.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fire appeared to be concentrated on the upper floor of the home, with photos showing flames in the top corner and heavy damage to a porch. 10 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Cambridge Fire Department said online that it was providing Somerville with mutual aid.

No one was hurt during Thursday morning's fire, which is being investigated to discover a cause.

More Somerville News

Somerville May 24

Inside Look at LEGO Discover Center in Somerville Ahead of Grand Opening

Somerville May 23

Vacant Storefront in East Somerville Transformed to Pop-Up Space for Community

This article tagged under:

Somerville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us