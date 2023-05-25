Fire Breaks Out at Triple-Decker in Somerville, Displaces 10

A fire broke out Thursday morning at a triple-decker home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had been able to knock down the heavy fire at the home on Central Street.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the building.

Firefighters in Somerville are working at this 3-alarm fire on Central St. Heavy fire in this 3-story dwelling has now been knocked down. All occupants are out of the building. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/CMmK9Y6zLW — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 25, 2023

The fire appeared to be concentrated on the upper floor of the home, with photos showing flames in the top corner and heavy damage to a porch. 10 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Cambridge Fire Department said online that it was providing Somerville with mutual aid.

No one was hurt during Thursday morning's fire, which is being investigated to discover a cause.