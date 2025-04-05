Fire breaks out in Lowell

A fire broke out Friday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, and police told NBC10 Boston it is being treated as a crime scene.

Details were limited about the fire on Appleton Street.

Police did not confirm that there was a fatality, but neighbors told NBC10 Boston they saw officers covering up a body.

"My husband, Mike, he said, 'Listen, there's smoke coming down from the second floor, we've got to get out,'" one woman said.

She added that her husband saw someone fall from a window on the second floor.

No further information was immediately available.