Lowell

Fire breaks out in Lowell

The fire on Appleton Street in Lowell, Massachusetts, is being treated as a crime scene, according to police

By Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out Friday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, and police told NBC10 Boston it is being treated as a crime scene.

Details were limited about the fire on Appleton Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police did not confirm that there was a fatality, but neighbors told NBC10 Boston they saw officers covering up a body.

"My husband, Mike, he said, 'Listen, there's smoke coming down from the second floor, we've got to get out,'" one woman said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

She added that her husband saw someone fall from a window on the second floor.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LowellMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us