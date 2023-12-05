Fire breaks out in Medford home

A fire broke out in a home in Medford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Greenleaf Avenue.

Video shows smoke and flames billowing from a window of the home.

An NBC10 Boston photographer saw a man being escorted to an ambulance. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

As of 9 a.m., Medford firefighters and surrounding communities continued to battle the fire.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.