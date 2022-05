A blaze erupted in a building in Salem, Massachusetts, Monday, officials said.

A neighboring home was also on fire, according to the Salem Fire Department.

The department and city officials urged people to avoid the area of the fire, on Hancock Street.

The #SalemMA Fire Department is responding to a three-alarm fire on Hancock Street. Please avoid the area and do not approach the scene. Crews expect to be addressing the situation for some time. — City of Salem MA (@CityofSalemMA) May 9, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

@TandJsmomma/Twitter

Hancock Street is south of Salem's historic downtown.

The plume of smoke from the blaze was appearing on NBC10 Boston's radar.

Smoke from the #Salem fire showing up on First Alert live radar. Strong northeast wind gusts around 25 mph reported on the North Shore. Smoke plume heading southwest towards Rt. 1 (green on left, blue blob on the CC radar on right). @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/OKk0XpMMhN — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) May 9, 2022

Live aerial footage will be available in this story, which will be updated when more information is available.