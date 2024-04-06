Heavy fire burning at million-dollar home in Sudbury

A large fire broke out Saturday night at a home in Sudbury, Massachusetts, with conditions deteriorating quickly and the roof collapsing.

The Sudbury Fire Department confirmed crews were at 82 Hemlock Road battling the flames, and that additional support had been requested on scene.

Firefighters had to be pulled out of the home after the collapse, the fire chief said, citing the size of the home and the way it was constructed. Crews could be seen spraying water onto the roof as they knelt in the grass near the road.

There has been extensive damage to the rear of the home.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No injuries have been reported, the fire chief said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.