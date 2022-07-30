Local

One Congress

Fire Burning in Under-Construction Boston Skyscraper Weeks After Earlier Blaze

It's the second fire at One Congress in just over a month

By Asher Klein

Boston firefighters battling a blaze inside the under-construction One Congress building in Government Center on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Boston Fire Department

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday.

The fire was burning inside multiple floors of the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

"The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that firefighters were bringing in "thousands of feet of hose line" to douse the flames inside the building.

It's the second fire at One Congress in just over a month. On June 24, smoke poured from upper floors of the building and streets in the area, as well as exits of I-93, had to be closed.

The fire started on the 20th floor of the building, which is still under construction.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

