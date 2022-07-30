Fire Burning in Under-Construction Boston Skyscraper Weeks After Earlier Blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday.

The fire was burning inside multiple floors of the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

"The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that firefighters were bringing in "thousands of feet of hose line" to douse the flames inside the building.

Companies are chasing the fire on multiple floors in the high rise building. The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts . pic.twitter.com/eT4xdmbgpb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2022

A 4th alarm has been ordered , thousands of feet of hose line is been used to get water in the building to fight the fire in the various locations throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/Mm84NAU9lV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2022

It's the second fire at One Congress in just over a month. On June 24, smoke poured from upper floors of the building and streets in the area, as well as exits of I-93, had to be closed.

The fire started on the 20th floor of the building, which is still under construction.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.