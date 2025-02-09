Oxford

Fire burns at woodworking building in Oxford

The Auburn and Grafton fire departments shared that they were at the scene helping Oxford firefighters

By Asher Klein

Flames at a building on Southbridge Road in Oxford, Massachusetts, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A fire was burning in Oxford, Massachusetts, Saturday night, that required help from neighboring fire departments.

Flames were seen at an industrial woodworking building on Southbridge Street by Texas Pond.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Auburn and Grafton fire departments shared that they were at the scene helping Oxford firefighters.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us