Massive fire burns through 2 Dorchester triple-decker homes

More than two dozen people have been displaced after a fire destroyed two triple-decker homes in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire began in the back on one of the homes on Ellington Street Saturday afternoon and jumped to a second home next door.

Thick black smoke fills the sky as the fire continues to burn . Fire Commissioner Burke orders a 5th alarm. pic.twitter.com/kUKuRkVPtP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

Multiple fire crews were able to knock down the blaze within hours.

Fifteen people in one of the buildings and 14 people in the other were all able to get out safely, officials said. One person was taken to hospital, according to Boston Fire Department. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The Salvation Army arrived on scene Saturday evening to help displaced the residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.