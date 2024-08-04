Fire burns through Brockton home

A fire tore through a home in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home on Hillcrest Avenue around 3p.m. where they found heavy fire in the back of the home. Authorities say the fire started outside of the house and moved its way inside to the second floor and attic.

Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the home safely, and firefighters were able to control the blaze within 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.