Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

Fire Burns Through Dorchester Home

The 2-alarm fire burned through the first and second floor, and extended into the attic

A fire burned through a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started around 11a.m. at a home on Adams Street. The 2-alarm fire burned through the first and second floor, and extended into the attic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person in the home was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in NH Single-Car Crash

Weather 4 hours ago

Weather Gets Better Heading into 4th of July

Officials say the fire caused $250,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us