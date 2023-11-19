Fire burns tractor trailer at produce center in Chelsea

A fire broke out Saturday evening at a produce center in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The Everett Fire Department said they were working the tractor trailer fire on Market Street at New England Produce.

According to officials, the fire was burning in the main trailer, which is attached to the building.

It has since been brought under control by fire crews on scene.

It was not immediately clear how the blaze started, and there was no word on any injuries. An investigation is ongoing.