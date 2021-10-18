Local

Brighton

Fire Damages Building in Brighton

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a 3-story residential building in the 500 block of Washington Street

By Marc Fortier

A fire damaged a residential building in the 500 block of Washington Street in Boston's Brighton neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in a 3-story residential building. Heavy flames were reported on the second and third floor rear porches before traveling to the roof.

Fire officials said the heavy flames were knocked down around 2 p.m., but firefighters were continuing to chase hot spots and overhaul the building.

Washington Street is closed at Langley Road as fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but tthere is no word yet on any injuries.

