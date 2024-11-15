Fire danger continues. When will we see some rain?

It was a cold start to this Friday, but as we move through the weekend, milder temperatures move in.

But for Friday, expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, another day in a row with no rain in the forecast, which is not good news.

Severe drought has expanded across the Commonwealth. And on top of that, breezy northwest winds will enhance our brush fire threat. In fact, a Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday. Please practice fire safety and refrain from outdoor burning.

Talking about our winds – we’ll likely have some splashover around high tide Friday morning in a few low-lying areas and along the shoreline due to the breezy northerly wind and astronomical high tides (the full moon). Be careful. Some splashover is also possible Saturday morning around high tide.

On Saturday, we’re expecting a windy day. Winds could gust from the northwest up to 25-30 mph at times. Again, some splashover is also possible Saturday morning around high tide. But with continued dryness, the gusty winds will keep our brush fire threat on high alert for much of southern New England. Again, practice fire safety. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday brings sunshine and highs in the low 60s – a great day for the Pats to take on the L.A. Rams at Gillette Stadium.

More 60s are expected Monday ahead of a weak disturbance that will push over our region. While a sprinkle is possible, most areas will be dry Monday.

Our best chance of rain will arrive late next week. We still have several days to fine tune the forecast, but our computer models are hinting at some rain impacting our area by next Thursday and/or Friday. We’ll keep you posted.