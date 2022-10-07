‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts.

The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. is about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials.

Update: Kingston Line Train 055 (3:33 pm from South Station) remains stopped at Hanson and is approximately 1 hour behind schedule due to fire department activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 7, 2022

Police in Hanson said Main Street along Route 27 was closed at the station, with a disabled train blocking the street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A firefighters union in Hanson said crews were dealing with a train fire at the Hanson station, noting that the train had been evacuated and asking people to avoid the area.

Hanson Engine 2 and Car 61 are handling a train fire at the Hanson MBTA station. The gates at Main St (Rt. 27) remain down, please avoid the area.

The train has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/DAdgLUIlwq — Hanson Firefighters (@hfd2713) October 7, 2022

The Hanson Fire Department's official Twitter account had not shared any information as of around 5:20 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.