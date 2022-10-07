Local

‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

A train on the Kingston Line of the MBTA Commuter Rail is delayed because of a disabled train that also blocked Route 27 in Hanson, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

Hanson Police Department

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts.

The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. is about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials.

Police in Hanson said Main Street along Route 27 was closed at the station, with a disabled train blocking the street.

A firefighters union in Hanson said crews were dealing with a train fire at the Hanson station, noting that the train had been evacuated and asking people to avoid the area.

The Hanson Fire Department's official Twitter account had not shared any information as of around 5:20 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

