Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Revere Fire

Blaze Destroys Building in Revere, Injuring 1 Firefighter

One firefighter was injured while responding to the scene, officials said

By Jake Levin

Officials are working to determine the cause of a blaze which injured one firefighter and displaced six families in Revere, Massachusetts late Saturday.

The building was deemed a total loss, authorities said. A call came in shortly before midnight for the blaze, which reached three alarms, that officials said began on the first floor of the property.

More local coverage

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Mass. Restaurants, Gyms, Other Businesses Will Have Increased Capacity Limits Monday

Taunton 3 hours ago

2 People Seriously Injured in Taunton Double Stabbing

One firefighter was injured after a window exploded on him, authorities said. No update has been given on his condition.

Members of all six families who were home at the time of the fire made it out safely, officials said, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Revere Firerevere
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us