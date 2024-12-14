Massachusetts

Fire destroys building in Westminster, MA

Westminster Fire say they responded to 238 Ashburnham Road at around 7:32 a.m. for reports of a building fire.

Westminster Fire

A building in Wesminster was destroyed by a fire on Saturday morning

Authorities say that area of town did not have fire hydrants so water was trucked in from a mile down the road.

The fire was extinguished from the exterior as crews were removed due to the amount of fire on the second floor, according to authorities.

Westminster Fire was assisted by fire departments from Fitchburg, Leominster, Gardner, Ashburnham, Ashby, Sterling, Princeton, Barre and Rutland.

There were no injuries reported on scene, but the occupants lost multiple animals in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although it is believed to be accidental.

