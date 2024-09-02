Historic wedding venue, restaurant in Groton destroyed by fire

A 19th-century building that's used as a wedding venue and farm-to-table restaurant in Groton, Massachusetts, was destroyed by flames early Sunday morning.

The Groton Fire Department says it was dispatched just after 4 a.m. to 368 Main Street -- the address for the Herb Lyceum -- for a reported structure fire.

Responding crews found heavy fire, which had vented through the roof, and the structure was fully involved.

According to the fire department, the roof of the structure had already suffered a partial collapse, and fire officials decided to operate in a defensive mode. Multiple handlines and a master stream were used to extinguish the blaze.

Several surrounding towns, including Ayer, Pepperell, Littleton, Westford, Devens, Lunenburg, Shirley and Dunstable, provided mutual aid through 7 a.m.

The Groton Police Department controlled traffic in the area, and Groton fire crews remained on scene for several more hours to check for hot spots.

The scene remained active until 11 a.m. Sunday at which point the fire chief, the last engine crew and a fire investigation team from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and fire marshal's office left.

The cause of the devastating fire remains under investigation.

According to the Herb Lyceum's website, it is a masterfully renovated 19th century carriage house on the grounds of the Gilson Family Homestead. The enchanting farm, located in scenic and historic Groton, comprises four acres of fragrant herb gardens, greenhouses and flower trees.

"This country site provides a cozy setting filled with rustic charm for your most special events," the website reads.