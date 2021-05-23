Local

Fitchburg

Fire Destroys Home in Fitchburg, Displacing Several Families

The Red Cross says they are helping those who lost their homes

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Some families have lost their homes after a four-alarm fire destroyed the Fitchburg, Massachusetts, building they lived in on Sunday, fire officials said. 

The fire happened on Kimball Street around 11:45 a.m., the Fitchburg Fire Department said. 

There is extensive damage to apartments located in the back of the building. No injuries have been reported, officials said. 

The Massachusetts Red Cross said the agency is helping to assist those who were displaced. 

Fire officials said they were investigating the cause of the fire. 

