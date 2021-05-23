Fire Destroys Home in Fitchburg, Displacing Several Families

Some families have lost their homes after a four-alarm fire destroyed the Fitchburg, Massachusetts, building they lived in on Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire happened on Kimball Street around 11:45 a.m., the Fitchburg Fire Department said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There is extensive damage to apartments located in the back of the building. No injuries have been reported, officials said.

The Massachusetts Red Cross said the agency is helping to assist those who were displaced.

Fire officials said they were investigating the cause of the fire.