Fire destroys Maine home, human remains found inside

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

By Marc Fortier

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that destroyed a home in Newfield, Maine, on Sunday morning, one of three deadly fires in the state over the weekend.

The Newfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 52 Maintenance Lane early Sunday morning. The 2-story home is considered a total loss. A photo from the scene showed nothing but the cement foundation remaining.

A search of the debris led to the discovery of human remains, which have been transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for identification. Investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said they believe the homeowner, 39-year-old Kristofer Whittemore, might have been inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Newfield fire was one of three fatal fires over the weekend in Maine. One person was killed in a fire on Saturday in Caribou. A woman also died following a fire in Wilton on Saturday, and a man who jumped from the window to escape the blaze remains in critical condition.

