Fire destroys Maine Turnpike Authority garage off I-95

An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a Maine Turnpike Authority garage located just off Interstate 95 on Sunday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said a 911 call was placed shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the garage located off the side of I-95 and Hackett Road in Auburn. Upon arrival, the Auburn Fire Department found the 6-bay garage engulfed in flames.

The building and its contents are a total loss, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the fire marshal's office were still on scene Monday morning working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.