Maine

Fire destroys Maine Turnpike Authority garage off I-95

The building and its contents are a total loss

By Marc Fortier

Maine Fire Marshal's Office

An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a Maine Turnpike Authority garage located just off Interstate 95 on Sunday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said a 911 call was placed shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the garage located off the side of I-95 and Hackett Road in Auburn. Upon arrival, the Auburn Fire Department found the 6-bay garage engulfed in flames.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The building and its contents are a total loss, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the fire marshal's office were still on scene Monday morning working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Maine stories

Maine 4 hours ago

Dive team recovers body from sunken fishing vessel off Maine coast

Earthquakes Feb 2

Third earthquake in the past week shakes Greater Boston

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us