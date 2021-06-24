Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Fire Engulfs Home in Northwood, NH

There was no immediate word on any possible injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling flames that appear to have engulfed a home in Northwood.

Fire crews from the neighboring town of Deerfield say they responded to a 3-alarm blaze on 1st New Hampshire Turnpike just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's not clear if anyone was home when the fire broke out, and Deerfield fire officials did not have any information on possible injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Lights Dim on Baker's 2-Month Tax Holiday Plan for Mass.

global war on terrorism 3 hours ago

Maine Rep., New England Veterans Press for Global War on Terrorism Memorial in DC

There's no word yet on what started the blaze.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Northwood Fire Department and other surrounding towns but has not heard back.

This article tagged under:

New HampshirefireNorthwood
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us