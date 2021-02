A church rectory caught fire Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, bringing at least one nearby fire department to help.

The Billerica Fire Department said it went to the blaze at 35 Essex Street in Lawrence, calling it a four-alarm fire.

That's the address of Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church, a landmark in Lawrence.

Video from the scene showed flames erupting from the roof of a building.

Looks like progress is being made on the Holy Rosary/Corpus Christi Parish fire. Rectory caught on fire. Church is a landmark in this area. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/5o1aKNqIrU — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) February 23, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was immediately available.