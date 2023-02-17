Local

Fire Extinguished Overnight at Braintree Waste Facility

Braintree officials were asking nearby residents to stay in their homes and shut the windows while the fire was active

By Matt Fortin and Alysha Palumbo

A fire was extinguished overnight at a facility that stores and treats waste in Braintree, Massachusetts, but questions remained Friday morning about the fire.

Friday morning, a ladder truck could still be seen at the Clean Harbors facility in case of any hot spots. The Town of Braintree said as of around 1 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished and "the immediate threat has been resolved."

A few hours prior, while the fire was active, the town asked people in the area to stay inside their homes with the windows closed. Several public safety agencies responded, including the Braintree Fire Department and hazmat teams.

A fire broke out Thursday night at the Clean Harbors facility.

Burnt-out shells of three tractor trailers that caught fire could be seen at the sight Friday morning.

There were no known injuries, according to town officials.

On the facility's website, Clean Harbors is described as "largest Treatment storage and disposal facility in New England," which "receives, stores, treats and transfers a variety of waste streams."

Questions remained Friday, though, including what was inside the trucks when they were on fire and what may have sparked the fire.

Clean Harbor officials were expected to issue a statement on Friday.

