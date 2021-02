Fire crews responded Wednesday morning after a blaze broke out at an affordable housing project in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Marshfield police said around 5:20 a.m. that Route 139 was closed from Moraine Street to Main Street due to the response to the fire.

*Traffic Alert*.

Road closed due to Fire. Ocean St ( Route 139) is closed from Ocean St. and Moraine St. lights by Town Hall through Ocean St. and Main St lights by Walgreens. No Time frame for re-opening at this time. — Marshfield Police Department (@Marshfield_PD) February 3, 2021

Images from the scene showed fire firefighters working on the roof of the building.

No further information was immediately available.