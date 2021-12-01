Dozens Evacuated, Elderly Woman Injured in Brighton Apartment Fire

A fire inside of an apartment building in Brighton forced residents to evacuate and sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The large Washington Street apartment building, which is home to a number of elderly people, caught fire around 4:30 a.m. About 30 or 40 people were evacuated from the upper-level floors due to rising smoke.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters found the 90-year-old woman in the hallway. She was rushed to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said.

Companies did a great job under extreme conditions , heavy smoke and fire , they were able to find the resident and bring her down to safety. They also closed the door to control the fire , and kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent apartments . pic.twitter.com/S21E2ncRpC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 1, 2021

"The door to the apartment that was on fire was open. They quickly closed that door, which contained the fire to that apartment," Dempsey said.

Firefighters were still on scene around 6 a.m. working to ventilate the building and allow residents to return. No further information was immediately available.