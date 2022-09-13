Local

Somerville

Fire Hits Wang's Chinese Cuisine Space in Somerville's Magoun Square

By Marc Hurwitz

A three-alarm fire ripped through a restaurant space in Somerville Monday.

According to a source (and confirmed by The Somerville Times), a blaze broke out on Broadway in Magoun Square Monday evening, causing damage to the space that has been home to Wang's Chinese Cuisine. As of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown; the space was vacant at the time, with no injuries reported.

Multiple sources have told us over the past several weeks that Wang's had closed permanently, though we were unable to get confirmation on this. The restaurant has been known in part for its housemade dumplings.

The address of the Wang's space is 509 Broadway, Somerville, MA, 02145.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

