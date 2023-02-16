Fire in Belmont Displaces 5 Residents

Five people were displaced by a fire on Wednesday night in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Belmont fire officials said they responded to a 911 call at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Belmont Street. When fire crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from the top floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by about 10 p.m.

No one was injured, fire officials said. Five tenants were displaced and the American Red Cross is working to help find them temporary housing.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Watertown, Waltham and Arlington all responded to the scene, and station coverage was provided by the Lexington and Somerville fire departments.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Belmont Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.