Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Belmont

Fire in Belmont Displaces 5 Residents

No one was injured in the blaze

By Marc Fortier

Belmont Fire

Five people were displaced by a fire on Wednesday night in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Belmont fire officials said they responded to a 911 call at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Belmont Street. When fire crews arrived, heavy flames were coming from the top floor of the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by about 10 p.m.

No one was injured, fire officials said. Five tenants were displaced and the American Red Cross is working to help find them temporary housing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Firefighters from Cambridge, Watertown, Waltham and Arlington all responded to the scene, and station coverage was provided by the Lexington and Somerville fire departments.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Belmont Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 2 hours ago

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to Announce Plan on Affordable Housing

Boston 3 hours ago

Fidelity Will Hire 4,000 by Summer, Including in Boston

This article tagged under:

Belmont
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us