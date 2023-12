A fire broke out in a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood and left five residents displaced early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Wooddale Street, the Boston Fire Department said.

Companies arrived to fire showing at 31 Wooddale St in Mattapan. First due companies have the fire knocked down & are searching for extension. 5 residents are displaced but safe. pic.twitter.com/RWlkh4VGct — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 26, 2023

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was assisting those who were displaced, fire officials said.

Companies are making up from fire. Red Cross and the BFD-VAU are on scene to assist displaced. District Chief Scott Whalen addressed the media. No injuries reported . pic.twitter.com/ZB1dCC3Dps — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 26, 2023

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.