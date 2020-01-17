Local
Fire in Railroad Crossing Shuts Down Commuter Rail Service in Whitman

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A fire in the switching gears of a railroad crossing in Whitman, Massachusetts has shut down Commuter Rail service in the immediate area.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the fire was reported sometime before 7 a.m. Friday in the area of 969 Franklin Street.

Kingston Train 036 is running up to 15 minutes behind schedule as crews respond to the blaze. The MBTA told Plymouth/Kingston line passengers that they will post alerts if severe delays ensue.

Details on what led up to the fire were not immediately clear. Injuries were not immediately reported.

