Fire in Southbridge sends child to hospital

A child was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a building in Southbridge, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The fire happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Edwards Street.

The Southbridge Fire Department said on Thursday that when they arrived, they found heavy flames in the back of the building. 12 people were able to evacuate the building on their own, they said.

Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Hulyk said the child had to be taken to Harrington Hospital for evaluation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities said the flames were knocked down by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the building was determined to be uninhabitable and that damage was estimated at $500,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.