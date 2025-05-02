Lightning might have caused fire at Avon, Conn. home

Firefighters battled a fire at a large home in Avon early Friday morning and lightning might have caused it, according to fire officials.

Bruce Appell, the chief of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, said crews received a call just after 3 a.m. reporting a fire on King Richards Court and first responders found fire coming through the roof.

The people and pets who live in the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.

Severe storms with thunder and lightning were moving through the area when the fire started and the residents told firefighters they think lightning struck the house, or near the house, Appell said.

Firefighters will investigate the cause, but Appell said the preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was a weather-related event.