Fire-Ravaged Red Jacket Resort Cancels Bookings Through Labor Day

By Staff Reports

The summer season at one of New Hampshire's popular resorts has been ruined by a massive fire that destroyed much of its hotel last month.

The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort confirmed Tuesday that it's had to cancel all reservations on the books through Labor Day.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to reopen as soon as possible," a representative for the North Conway resort said.

The massive fire left several people injured and destroyed large portions of the resort. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel, according to videos shared online. People were also seen jumping from third-story balconies to escape the flames.

Investigators from the state and town have been investigating what caused the fire. Fire officials have said there were not sprinklers in the wing where the blaze started, and were not required in existing hotels that are not considered high-rises.

A whole wing of the landmark Red Jacket Mountain Review Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire was destroyed by flames this weekend.

Two firefighters and two civilians suffered minor injuries, officials have said.

Firefighters from more than 20 area communities helped battle the large blaze. Strong wind gusts made it a challenging fire for crews, and there appeared to be heavy damage to at least part of the hotel, with some hotel rooms completely charred from the outside.

The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, a popular indoor water park.

