Massachusetts

Fire reported at Avon recycling center

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters battled a blaze in a building that houses a recycling center in Avon, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in a commercial building on 40 Ledin Drive, according to the Avon Fire Department. That is the listed address for the Avon Spiegel Recycling Center, operated by Waste Management.

Brockton Fire said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they provided mutual aid assistance at the scene. The Canton firefighters union said on X that they also responded to the fire, which they said was located in the waste management building.

Aerial photos showed a ladder truck extended to the roof of the building, and numerous firefighters surrounding the building.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

