Fire reported at Holiday Inn in Somerville, no word on injuries

Firefighters are at the scene of a reported fire at a Holiday Inn in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union said in a Facebook post shortly before 1 p.m. that companies are working at a fire at the Holiday Inn at 30 Washington St.

The Cambridge Fire Department said in a post on X that they were providing mutual aid response to Somerville.

Mutual aid response to Somerville: Engine 5, Squad 3, & Division 1 are en route to the 2nd alarm, Box 2-1413, 30 Washington St in Somerville.

Engine 4 & Ladder 1 are covering in Somerville. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 6, 2025

Photos posted on social media showed multiple ladder trucks with their ladders extended to the roof, and at least a handful of windows smashed out.

No further details were immediately available.