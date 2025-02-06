Massachusetts

Fire reported at Holiday Inn in Somerville, no word on injuries

Photos posted on social media showed multiple ladder trucks with their ladders extended to the roof, and at least a handful of windows smashed out

By Marc Fortier

Kay La

Firefighters are at the scene of a reported fire at a Holiday Inn in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union said in a Facebook post shortly before 1 p.m. that companies are working at a fire at the Holiday Inn at 30 Washington St.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Cambridge Fire Department said in a post on X that they were providing mutual aid response to Somerville.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Photos posted on social media showed multiple ladder trucks with their ladders extended to the roof, and at least a handful of windows smashed out.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Beverly 3 hours ago

Person found in Danvers River, Beverly police say

Brockton 10 hours ago

2 dead, 1 hurt when car smashes into tree in Brockton

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us