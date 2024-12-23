Fire reported at hotel in Braintree

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a hotel in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree on Forbes Road.

NCC: BRAINTREE: Third alarm fire in City of Braintree. 50 Forbes Rd, Hyatt Place. Randolph, Weymouth, Holbrook engines to the scene. Quincy and Boston Ladder to the scene. Quincy Engine, Rockland Engine, Milton Engine, and Brockton Ladder for station coverage. FAO49 1014 — Norfolk Cty Control (@Norfolkctycont) December 23, 2024

Fire crews from multiple area communities were reportedly called to the scene.

Braintree fire confirmed that they are at the scene, but no further details were immediately available.

Aerial images showed at least one fire engine and two police cruisers outside, but no flames or smoke showing.