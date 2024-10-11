Fire reported at Kingston, Mass., shopping plaza

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a supermarket located in a shopping plaza in Kingston, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Kingston police said the fire department responded to an alarm activation at the Big Y Supermarket Plaza, also known as Kingsbury Square, at 182 Summer St., on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found smoke and fire conditions within a unit at that location.

Additional fire crews were called in from neighboring communities to assist.

Police said the plaza is a multiple unit commercial space, and multiple businesses will need to close for the day.

Police and fire are expected to remain on scene for the next few hours to ensure that the property is safe before turning it over to the various store managers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police said initial assessments appear to show that it was the result of a mechanical failure in the HVAC system.

No injuries were reported.