Firefighters on scene at home in Westborough

Firefighters in Westborough, Massachusetts, are battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
Westborough police confirmed the scene in the Mctaggart Estate area and asked the public to avoid the area. Aerial footage of the scene shows significant damage to the roof of the building.
Details on any injuries were not immediately available.
