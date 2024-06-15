Fire rips through multiple buildings in Dorchester

Fire ripped through multiple buildings in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Boston firefighters responded to the fire on Edson Street Saturday afternoon. More companies were requested after the initial call to control the flames, which had spread to multiple buildings.
The heat from the fire was so strong it melted siding on a nearby building
More details, including how many people may be displaced due to the damage, were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.