Boston

Fire rips through multiple buildings in Dorchester

Boston firefighters responded to the fire on Edson Street Saturday afternoon.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Fire Department

Fire ripped through multiple buildings in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston firefighters responded to the fire on Edson Street Saturday afternoon. More companies were requested after the initial call to control the flames, which had spread to multiple buildings.

The heat from the fire was so strong it melted siding on a nearby building

More details, including how many people may be displaced due to the damage, were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us